All News
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening
PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left three people dead and one other person critically injured Thursday evening.
The triple-fatal crash was reported at 7:37 PM on June 18, 2020, on SR-138 near Oasis Road in Pinon Hills.
According to the CHP incident logs, a silver four-door sedan overturned, and the wheels were smoking and people were attempting to get someone out of the vehicle.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and pronounced three people deceased at the scene.
Highway 138 was briefly closed in both directions to allow helicopter Reach 43 to land at the scene and subsequently airlift a patient with critical injuries to Loma Linda University Medical Center. A second person was evaluated at the scene but declined medical transportation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
