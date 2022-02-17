All News
3 injured in head-on crash Wednesday night on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted and two others were transported by ground ambulances after a head-on crash Wednesday night in Hesperia.
It happened at about 11:10 pm, on February 16, 2022, at the intersection of Mariposa Road and Joshua Street.
When emergency personnel arrived they located a white 2017 Chevy Express van and a black 2014 Chevy Cruz blocking the roadway.
San Bernardino County Firefighters reported they had three patients and requested one airship. Helicopter Reach 43 responded and landed at Poplar and Bishop.
One driver was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Another occupant was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville Office will determine the cause of the collision.
