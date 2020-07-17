3 injured in head-on crash on Bear Valley Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Victorville.

At about 3:20 PM on July 17, 2020, Victorville City Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa View Drive.

First responders arrived on scene and located a red Ford Pick-up truck and a black Nissan Altima on the south shoulder of the roadway with major front-end damage and three patients with injuries.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the driver of the Nissan who was subsequently airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center. The other two patients were transported by ground ambulances.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the crash.

The head-on crash left three people injured on Friday. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.