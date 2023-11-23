3 injured after vehicle slams into block wall on Hook Blvd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Early Thanksgiving morning in Victorville, a vehicle crashed into a block wall, injuring three people. One person had to be airlifted for medical attention while the other two suffered less severe injuries.

It happened at about 4:45 am, on November 23, 2023, at the corner of Hook Blvd and Showhorse Lane.

For reasons under investigation, the four-door silver vehicle left the roadway, slammed into a block wall, and came to a stop partially inside the backyard of a corner home.

The Victorville City Firefighters arrived to assist, calling for an airship and two ground ambulances to transport three patients to the hospital. Mercy Air airlifted the critically injured patient to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

At 4:43 am, deputies responded to a nearby resident in the 13800 block of Woodpecker Lane for a report of a vehicle joyriding report, a vehicle taken without permission. At this time it’s unknown if the incidents are related.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

