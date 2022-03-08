All News
3 injured after head-on crash on Baldy Mesa Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash Monday night in the unincorporated area of Victorville.
It happened at about 6:42 pm, on March 7, 2022, on Baldy Mesa Road and Mesa Street and involved a red Dodge Ram pickup truck and a red Honda Civic hatchback.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the collision was reported as a head-on.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and reported they had two -vehicles with major damage and the truck was on its side. Firefighters requested a total of three ground ambulances to the scene.
Baldy Mesa Road was closed in both directions while the injured were transported and the vehicles were towed away.
The Victorville CHP is handling the investigation into the crash and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
