3 injured after a crash on Eucalyptus Street and First Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Three people were injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision in Hesperia.

It happened on August 16, 2022, at about 1:40 pm, at the intersection of First Avenue and Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia. The crash involved a black Toyota Corolla and a black Honda Accord.

After the collision, a woman inside the Corolla was trapped and firefighters used tools to extricate her from the vehicle. Due to her injuries, firefighters requested a helicopter to transport her to a trauma center.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The male driver of the Honda had a visible injury to his ankle. His female passenger also suffered some minor injuries and both were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The impact sent the Corolla into a yard of the corner home, damaging a chain link fence and several wooden railroad posts that were buried in the ground. The Honda ended up several feet away blocking the driveway of the home and damaging the chain link fence.

The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the crash and anyone with information should call 760-947-1500.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

