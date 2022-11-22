All News
3 homes and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said three homes and two vehicles were struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Adelanto.
On November 20, 2022, at 4:56am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 11400 block of Zuma Ct., in Adelanto. According to the caller, they woke up and found a bullet hole in their son’s bedroom window.
Deputies arrived and located a total of (18) 9mm fired cartridge casings, and one live 9mm round. Three residences in the 11400 block were struck, along with two vehicles in the neighborhood. Deputies went door to door contacting residents in the area, no victims were located.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy L. Torres or Deputy R. Munar, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
