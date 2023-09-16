3 DUI drivers arrested after crossing roadblocks during a fatal crash investigation in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — While deputies from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T.) were investigating a vehicle versus motorcycle traffic crash that occurred on Bear Valley Road and Savage Lane, three separate drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

Christopher Steven Straigt, 32, of Apple Valley, was driving his vehicle eastbound on Bear Valley Road at approximately 12:50 am. Straigt failed to stop at the road closure signs and barricades at Bear Valley Road and Deep Creek and continued driving towards police vehicles, investigators and the victim of the MAIT. Straigt was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for entering a disaster area and driving under the influence.

At approximately 1:35 am, Gladys Zuniga, 18, a resident of Apple Valley, was driving westbound on Bear Valley Road. Zuniga failed to stop at the road closure signs and barricades at Bear Valley Road and Mockingbird Road. Zuniga also drove towards police vehicles and investigators. Zuniga was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for entering a disaster area and driving under the influence.

At 1:56 am, investigators saw a third vehicle driving towards the accident scene without headlights. Andrea Fernanda Reyes, 34, a resident of Imperial Beach, turned south on Deep Creek Road and a patrol deputy stopped her at Deep Creek Road and Del Oro Road. Reyes, too, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence.

All three suspects were arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center where they will be released on citations to appear in court. Costs of driving under the influence can be over $10,000 in fines, required classes and fees.

Apple Valley Police Department would like to remind citizens of the dangers of driving while under the influence. Nationally, statistics from 2021 show approximately 31% of all fatal traffic collisions – ONE THIRD – are the result of drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. California ranks just above the national average at 32%. Also, throughout the United States, intoxicated driving arrests make up approximately 10% of all arrests.

Please designate a sober driver if you plan to drink or use drugs. Call for a taxi, Uber or Lyft or call a friend if you find yourself intoxicated and need to get to another location. Lastly, if you see a driver whom you believe to be intoxicated, please call 911.



Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to call the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

