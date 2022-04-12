3 convicted felons arrested after displaying marijuana on the hood of a car in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three convicted felons from San Bernardino were arrested in Adelanto after a deputy found them with marijuana jars on display on the hood of a car.

It happened on Friday, April 8, 2022, at about 6:48 pm, in a parking lot at the intersection of Jonathan and Hardy Roads.

According to a sheriff’s news release, a deputy patrolling the area observed the males along with two clear jars of marijuana, labeled with prices, and a bag of marijuana sitting on the hood of their vehicle.

(Photo courtesy Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station)

The deputy approached the vehicle and saw the suspects smoking marijuana and a black pistol was laying in the front seat, officials said.

Two of the suspects later identified as Devin Holman, 20, and Brandon Moore, 23, fled on foot, while the third suspect Anthony Jones, 29, was arrested. All three of the suspects are residents of San Bernardino.

Deputies, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Aviation Division, were able to track Holman and Moore to the Adelanto School District Bus Depot. Officials said Both suspects were found hiding inside one of the school buses and were taken into custody.

(image: google maps)

Authorities said the firearm located inside the vehicle was stolen out of Nevada and a total of $918.00 in various denominations was also located.

All three subjects are convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Anthony Jones is currently on parole. Devin Holman and Brandon Moore are currently on felony probation. All three suspects were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact J. Mora, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.