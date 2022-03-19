All News
3 cars involved in crash on La Paz Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash on La Paz Drive in Victorville.
It happened at about 5:34 pm, on Friday, March 18, 2022, just east of Valley Center Drive near the entrance to the Food 4 Less shopping center.
Victorville City Fire arrived and on scene and located a silver Toyota Corolla and a silver Toyota Celica with major damage and blocking the eastbound lanes. The driver of a third vehicle involved, a black Chevy Cruze, pulled into the adjacent parking lot.
Two American Medical Response ambulances arrived and transported two people with minor injuries to local area hospitals.
The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
2 people found dead inside home on Main Street in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville Planning Commission recommends Council approval of multi-family apartment complex
-
All News5 days ago
Driver ejected from truck during fatal rollover crash on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Hesperia Police increasing OHV enforcement within city limits
-
All News4 days ago
Iconic bison that once welcomed Apple Valley visitors roams off into the sunset
-
All News3 days ago
Mariposa Road shut down after vehicle runs off 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
BREAKING: Two fires miles apart visible across the Victor Valley, air assistance requested in Oro Grande
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after Friday night crash in Hesperia