3 cars involved in crash on La Paz Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash on La Paz Drive in Victorville.

It happened at about 5:34 pm, on Friday, March 18, 2022, just east of Valley Center Drive near the entrance to the Food 4 Less shopping center.

Victorville City Fire arrived and on scene and located a silver Toyota Corolla and a silver Toyota Celica with major damage and blocking the eastbound lanes. The driver of a third vehicle involved, a black Chevy Cruze, pulled into the adjacent parking lot.

Two American Medical Response ambulances arrived and transported two people with minor injuries to local area hospitals.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

