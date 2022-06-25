3 Barstow men arrested after a traffic stop resulted in a search warrant

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three Barstow men were arrested after a traffic stop resulted in a search warrant.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 3:37 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 BMW on National Trails Highway, for California Vehicle Code violations.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Palasik, was found in possession of metal knuckles and the passenger, Stephen Lloyd Gumpert, 49, was found in possession of a controlled substance. Inside the vehicle, deputies located a non-serialized handgun.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Highway Interdiction Team and High Desert Gang Enforcement Team responded to assist with the investigation.

In connection with the investigation, a search warrant was authored for a residence in the 24200 block of W. Main Street in Barstow.

During sthe ervice of the warrant, 29-year-old Shaun Grey Milazzo ran from the residence. Deputies tracked him through the open desert and located him hiding in the 3600 block of Jasper, where he was arrested without incident.

“During the search warrant, deputies located 15 firearms, high-capacity magazines, methamphetamine, and PCP,” stated Sgt. John Parks.

Shaun Milazzo was booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and violation of post-release supervision. He is currently being held without bail.

Jonathan Palasik was booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of metal knuckles. He was later released on bail.

Stephen Lloyd Gumpert was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance and released at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Parks, at Barstow Sheriff’s Station 760-256-4838.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

