3 arrested during a protest at ICE Processing Center in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A protest outside of a GEO ICE Processing Center Tuesday evening in Adelanto resulted in three people arrested, officials said.

On September 22, 2020, between 4 pm and 7 pm, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stood by during a protest at GEO Group, Adelanto ICE Processing Center located at 10400 Rancho Road.

During the protest, some of the protesters were standing in the middle of Rancho Road to impede the flow of traffic. Deputies instructed the protestors to move out of the roadway, and they complied, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, 34-year-old Perla Halbert, a resident of Palm Desert, then walked into the roadway while deputies were still there. “Perla Halbert was contacted and asked to leave the roadway, she refused and was placed under arrest.”

Travis Halbert, 36, a resident of Palm Desert, and Kai King 34, a resident of Rialto, became angry and violent towards law enforcement officers and attempted to lynch Perla from custody.

During the incident, the three suspects assaulted officers resulting in the injury of two of the officers. During the incident, one of the suspects was tased.

Perla Halbert was arrested for obstructing an executive officer. Travis Halbert was arrested for lynching. Kai King was arrested for obstructing an executive officer, lynching, and battery on emergency personnel. All three suspects were booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

