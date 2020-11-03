3 arrested at a Victorville hotel for multiple criminal violations, including child cruelty

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested at a local hotel for multiple criminal violations, including child cruelty, officials said.

On November 1, 2020, at about 4:56 AM., deputies from the Victorville Police Department contacted convicted felon Thomas Mitchell, 48, a resident of Apple Valley, at a gas station on Mariposa Road, after noticing Mitchell’s vehicle had expired registration.

Through this contact, deputies learned Mitchell’s 5-year old son was at a nearby hotel and possibly in danger due to items in the room. Deputies responded to the Extended Studio Suites to check on the welfare of the boy, officials said.

Upon arrival, deputies found another 5-year old male and an 11-year old female in the room, along with 42-year-old Pinon Hills residents Gilbert Reyes, a convicted felon currently on probation, and 36-year-old Hesperia resident Crystal Seevers.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Inside the room and vehicle, deputies located a firearm, ammunition, a Billy club, suspected methamphetamine, suspected Oxycodone, suspected heroin, hypodermic needles and other drug related paraphernalia. The items found in the room were within direct access of the children and posed a risk to their safety.”

Thomas, Reyes, and Seevers were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. The children were released to the custody of Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy L. Phillip at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of SBSD – Victorville Police Department)

