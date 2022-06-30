3 arrested and 20 pounds of blue fentanyl pills seized during a traffic stop in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Approximately 20 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were seized and three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Barstow, officials said.

On June 30, 2022, Sergeant Jose Barrientos with the Barstow Police Department began working with detectives from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Task Force (ACNTF) regarding a Fentanyl investigation.

The sheriff’s detective provided information about a load of Fentanyl coming through Barstow.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

The detective provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a red 2014 Toyota Camry, and the license plate number. He informed the sergeant that the vehicle was in route to Barstow via the I15 Northbound freeway.

Officers conducted surveillance of all the NB I-15 exits within the City of Barstow. On June 30, 2022, at approximately 12:21 A.M., officers spotted the red Camry exiting the I-15 at Highway 58 and conducted a traffic enforcement stop.

The officers identified the driver as 27-year-old Oscar Josue Hernandez Escoto and the two passengers as 36- year-old Jose Raul Hernandez Avila and 24-year-old Osman Dominguez. All three told officers that they were from Honduras.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

Officers obtained a search warrant to conduct a thorough search of the vehicle. Officers located approximately twenty (20) pounds of blue Fentanyl pills packaged in plastic bags. Detectives estimated the street value of this quantity of Fentanyl at $350,000.

Officers placed all three suspects under arrest and transported them to the Barstow Police Department. All three suspects were later booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail for H&S 11351 (a) – Possession of Fentanyl for Sale and H&S 11352(a) – Transportation of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Officer Moises Contreras at (760) 256-2211 or at mcontreras@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

