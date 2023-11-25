3 arrested after stealing a large amount of merchandise from Walmart in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Walmart security contacted San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dispatch to report the theft of a large quantity of merchandise by three individuals who had left the store without paying.

It happened on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 7:42 pm, in the 20200 block of Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies found three individuals matching the given description near Taco Bell on the east side of the Walmart parking lot.

Following an investigation, the authorities determined that the detained individuals were the same ones reported to have taken merchandise from Walmart, and they were subsequently arrested for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Isaiah Major Perkins, 18, a resident of Rialto, Dameir Joseph Tucker, 20, a resident of Los Angeles, and Taayah Tasianae Brown, 26, a resident of Victorville, were transported to the High Desert Detention Center where they are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail each.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Almazan with the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

