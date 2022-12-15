All News
3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow.
On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.
Officers responded and contacted the victim and learned a physical altercation occurred between a male, who was later identified as 23-year-old Barstow resident, Andy Navarro, and a female at a nearby residence.
When the victim tried to intervene, Andy Navarro, and his brother, 19-year-old Barstow resident, Alexis Navarro, shot at the victim.
Shortly after, a male subject associated with Andy Navarro and Alexis Navarro, identified as 51-year-old Barstow resident, Alexander Lira, arrived at the location. Lira pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim’s family members and made threats to kill them.
Officers located several 9mm cartridge casings at the scene.
Barstow Police Detective Austyn Willis authored a search warrant for the Navarro residence. When officers arrived they found Andy Navarro hiding inside a bedroom. Alexis Navarro was located hiding in the truck of a vehicle, in the backyard, with 9mm ammunition on his person. Officers also located a loaded 9mm “ghost gun” where Alexis Navarro was hiding. Officers placed Andy Navarro and Alexis Navarro under arrest without incident.
Detective Willis later located Lira and a black vehicle at his residence in the 1100 block of Flora and placed him under arrest. Detective Willis authored a search warrant for Lira’s residence and the black vehicle. Inside the vehicle Detective Willis located a .45 caliber and 9mm “ghost gun.
A records check revealed Alexis Navarro and Lira were convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.
Andy Navarro was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 664/187 (a) – Attempted Murder.
Alexis Navarro was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 664/187 (a) – Attempted Murder and PC 30305 (a) (1) – Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition.
Alexander Lira was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 245 (a) (2) – Assault with a Firearm, PC 422 (a) – Criminal Threats, PC 29800 (a) (1) – Felon in possession of a Firearm, and PC 30305 (a) (1) – Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Austyn Willis at (760) 255-5186 or at awillis@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.
(source: Barstow Police Department)
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News5 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News7 days ago
Pacific storm will bring rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions
-
All News4 days ago
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville
-
15 freeway6 days ago
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon
-
15 freeway4 days ago
Snow expected in Cajon Pass; chains required in San Bernardino Mountains