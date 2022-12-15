3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow.

On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.

Officers responded and contacted the victim and learned a physical altercation occurred between a male, who was later identified as 23-year-old Barstow resident, Andy Navarro, and a female at a nearby residence.

(photo: Barstow Police Department)

When the victim tried to intervene, Andy Navarro, and his brother, 19-year-old Barstow resident, Alexis Navarro, shot at the victim.

Shortly after, a male subject associated with Andy Navarro and Alexis Navarro, identified as 51-year-old Barstow resident, Alexander Lira, arrived at the location. Lira pointed a handgun at the victim and the victim’s family members and made threats to kill them.

Officers located several 9mm cartridge casings at the scene.

(photo: Barstow Police Department)

Barstow Police Detective Austyn Willis authored a search warrant for the Navarro residence. When officers arrived they found Andy Navarro hiding inside a bedroom. Alexis Navarro was located hiding in the truck of a vehicle, in the backyard, with 9mm ammunition on his person. Officers also located a loaded 9mm “ghost gun” where Alexis Navarro was hiding. Officers placed Andy Navarro and Alexis Navarro under arrest without incident.

Detective Willis later located Lira and a black vehicle at his residence in the 1100 block of Flora and placed him under arrest. Detective Willis authored a search warrant for Lira’s residence and the black vehicle. Inside the vehicle Detective Willis located a .45 caliber and 9mm “ghost gun.

A records check revealed Alexis Navarro and Lira were convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

Andy Navarro was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 664/187 (a) – Attempted Murder.

Alexis Navarro was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 664/187 (a) – Attempted Murder and PC 30305 (a) (1) – Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition.

Alexander Lira was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 245 (a) (2) – Assault with a Firearm, PC 422 (a) – Criminal Threats, PC 29800 (a) (1) – Felon in possession of a Firearm, and PC 30305 (a) (1) – Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Austyn Willis at (760) 255-5186 or at awillis@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

(source: Barstow Police Department)