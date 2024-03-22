3 Apple Valley residents arrested after guns and drugs were found during a vehicle check on jail property

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three Apple Valley residents were arrested outside a correctional facility in Rancho Cucamonga after deputies conducted a vehicle check and found drugs and guns.

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., investigators from the Centralized Classification Unit (CCU) and deputies assigned to West Valley Detention Center contacted the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, during a vehicle check on jail property.

Investigators identified the driver as Christopher Mclane, 36, and his two passengers as Monique Gandara, 35, and Nicole Denning, 38, all residents of Apple Valley.

According to sheriMclane and Gandara were convicted felons and prohibited from being on jail grounds. Denning had a felony warrant out of the state of Washington.

“During the investigation, investigators observed multiple hypodermic needles, knives, and a taser flashlight in plain view. As a result, investigators authored a search warrant to search the vehicle,” stated a news release.

A San Bernardino County Magistrate approved and signed the search warrant.

Investigators searched the vehicle and located a Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9 mm handgun, loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, a Pietta 44 caliber revolver, 38 grams of suspected methamphetamine, nine grams of marijuana, numerous knives, brass knuckles, and drug paraphernalia.

After the investigation, Mclane, Gandara, and Denning were arrested on various felony charges, including Health and Safety Code 11370.1, Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed, Penal Code 29800, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Penal Code 30305(a)(1), Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Penal Code 4574, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on Jail Grounds, PC 4571, Felon on Jail Grounds, and PC 4573.5, Bringing Drugs to a Jail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the West Valley Detention Center at (909) 708-8371 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (909) 387-8313.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com

(Photo: SBSD Headquarters)





