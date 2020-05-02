3-alarm fire causes major damage to Splash Kingdom structure in Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported following a 3-alarm structure fire at the now vacant Splash Kingdom water park in Redlands early Saturday morning.

At about 5:30 am, on May 2, 2020, firefighters from the Redlands Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1100 block of California Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke showing from the distinctive pyramid style structure located beside the westbound lanes of the I-10 at California Street.

“It took firefighters approximately an hour to knock down the blaze,” stated a Redlands Fire news release.”The structure suffered major fire and smoke damage.”

According to the release, “while the building was equipped with fire sprinklers, the sprinklers didn’t activate.”

Damage to the structure is estimated at $750,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no other structures were damaged.

In addition to Redlands, crews from Loma Linda, Rialto, Colton, San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians responded to the blaze along with an ambulance from American Medical Response and a crew from Southern California Edison, who cut power to the building.

(Photo courtesy of Redlands Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of Redlands Fire Department)

