3 airlifted and several others injured after a rollover crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were airlifted to trauma centers, and several others were transported to local hospitals after a major injury traffic collision Wednesday night in Hesperia.
It happened at about 8:51 pm, on May 4, 2022, at the intersection of I Avenue and Seaforth Street and involved a dark gray 2001 Ford Expedition and a white 2009 Chevy Silverado.
According to radio traffic, a child was ejected from the SUV.
“We arrived to find a vehicle that had impacted a truck and had rolled over,” stated San Bernadino County Fire Cpt. Jeremy Kern.
Kern said three immediate patients were transported by helicopters and three delayed patients with minor to moderate injuries were transported to local hospitals in Victorville.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
