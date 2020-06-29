3 adults, 1 minor arrested for robbery after fighting Stater Brothers Employee in Victorville

Three adult females and a 12-year old female attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

When the victim followed, he was physically assaulted by the females.

One of the females picked up a boulder and threw it at the victim.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three adults and a 12-year-old were arrested for robbery following an assault on a Stater Brothers Manager in Victorville.

At about 4:53 PM on June 28, 2020, deputies responded to the grocery store in the 15200 block of Roy Rogers Drive reference an employee who was being physically assaulted by a group up females.

Through investigation, deputies determined the male victim, a 46-year-old store employee, approached the females and asked to see their receipt as they attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise. Sheriff’s officials said the females refused and fled the store.

“When the victim followed, he was physically assaulted by the females,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez. “In fear for his safety, he attempted to defend himself, however, the females continued; spitting on him, hitting him with their hands, a backpack, and a bag.”

Rodriguez said one of the females picked up a boulder and threw it at the victim. “Another female subsequently picked up the same boulder and attempted to hit the victim again. The second attempt missed the victim and the boulder hit a parked car, causing damage to the hood.”

Extensive interviews were conducted with the suspects, the victim, and witnesses at the location. Available surveillance/witness video was also obtained and viewed to aid in the investigation.

The suspects, 35-year-old Mercedes Reed, a resident of Hesperia, 19-year-old Aniya Walker, a resident of San Bernardino, and 18-year-old Michaela Witt, a resident of Colton, were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for robbery. All three suspects are currently being held at West Valley Detention Center.

Officials said the 12-year-old female was arrested for robbery and released to a family member.

The employee was treated at the scene by personnel from American Medical Response.

The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of additional charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Mata or Deputy B. Moreland at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested for robbery. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

