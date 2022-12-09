2nd crash occurs near investigation scene at Main and Topaz in Hesperia Friday 

HESPERIA, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — Three vehicles and a trailer were involved in a crash just west of an ongoing pedestrian investigation Friday morning.

It happened at about 7:45 am, December 9, 2022, on Main Street near the Taco Bell just west of Topaz Avenue.

The crash involved a gray Nissan Altima, a white pickup truck, and a black flatbed trailer being hauled by a white Dodge Ram.

For unknown, the white pickup truck and the Nissan collided, with the impact forcing the pickup truck into the trailer, causing minimal damage to the trailer, but major damage to the pickup truck.

The Dodge Ram that was hauling the trailer sustained some minor damage.

All occupants involved in the collision declined medical treatment.

Drivers experienced additional traffic in the area as a result of this crash, and the prior crash involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian that happened about 30 minutes prior, according to a previously published VVNG article.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

