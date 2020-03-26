2nd coronavirus death reported in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man with underlying medical conditions today became the second person to die in San Bernardino County from causes associated with COVID-19.

Fifty-four positive cases have been reported within the county.

“This is a second sad reminder of the seriousness of this pandemic,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, San Bernardino County Acting Health Officer. “Our thoughts are with this person’s loved ones. At the same time, for all of us it emphasizes the importance of staying at home when we can and practicing good hygiene and social distancing.”

A statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services is in force until further notice. See details here: covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.

The Acting County Health Officer and the Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response.

The following steps should be taken to protect your health and those around you:

People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.