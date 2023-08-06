2nd Alarm Vegetation Fire in Hesperia near Sage and Cataba Road threatens homes

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire Department is battling a Vegetation Fire that was visible for several miles across the Victor Valley Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the incident at 12:25 PM, August 6, 2023. The fire is currently threatening a structure directly to the north of the fire near Sage and Cataba Road, according to scanner traffic.

Fire personal requested an aircraft response to assist with the fire and water dropping helicopters as a precaution.

As of 12:55 PM, firefighters appeared to have the approximately 2 acre fire under control, and canceled the response from other incoming assistance, including the aircrafts.

The Command post will be situated at the scene.

A cause of the fire has not been announced.

This story is breaking and this post will continue updating.