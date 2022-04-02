All News
29-year-old transient ID’s as man shot and killed outside of Green Tree Inn in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man that was shot and killed outside of the Green Tree Inn in Victorville was identified as Alexander Jackson-Baldwin, a 29-year-old transient, officials said.
On April 1, 2022, at 2:12 a.m., deputies responded to the hotel after the reporting party advised he heard gunshots and observed an adult male on the ground.
When deputies arrived, they found Alexander Jackson-Baldwin near the entrance of the hotel with a gunshot wound. At about 2:20 a.m., medical personnel arrived and ultimately pronounced Jackson-Baldwin deceased.
The Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Unit also responded and assumed the investigation.
In a press release, sheriff’s officials said detectives are currently working on this case and more information will be released when it becomes available. Details on a suspect or possible suspects were not available at the time of this article.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
