29-year-old stabbed Wednesday night in oldtown Victorville, police searching for suspect

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 20, 2023
Deputies Investigating Late Night Stabbing in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old man stabbed multiple times Wednesday night in oldtown Victorville was flown to a trauma center, officials said.

On July 19, 2023, at 11:20 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to Victor Valley Hospital for a patient with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center where remains in stable condition.

According to a witness, the area around Sixth and C Streets was secured with crime scene tape for several hours.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and information on a suspect or suspects was not available.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

