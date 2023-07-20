29-year-old stabbed Wednesday night in oldtown Victorville, police searching for suspect

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old man stabbed multiple times Wednesday night in oldtown Victorville was flown to a trauma center, officials said.

On July 19, 2023, at 11:20 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to Victor Valley Hospital for a patient with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center where remains in stable condition.

According to a witness, the area around Sixth and C Streets was secured with crime scene tape for several hours.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and information on a suspect or suspects was not available.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied