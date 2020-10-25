29-year-old man shot and killed in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 29-year-old man Friday night in Adelanto.

It happened on October 23, 2020, at approximately 9:36 p.m., in the 11200 block of La Habra Avenue.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of a possible shooting in front of an apartment complex.

The victim was located inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. No additional information is available for release at this time.

The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective James Tebbetts, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.