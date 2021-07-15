29-year-old Hesperia man killed in crash on State Route 247 in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle crash in Lucerne Valley on Monday morning claimed the life of a 29-year-old man from Hesperia.

It happened on July 12, 2021, at about 9:49 am, on State Route 247, near Medanos Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old male from Apple Valley was driving a 2007 Ford F-350 pickup, southbound on SR-247. A 29-year-old male from Oxnard was driving a Chevy Avalanche pickup truck carrying three passengers northbound and a 29-year-old male from Hesperia was driving a 2003 Dodge Dart behind the Avalanche.

(Photo by Pam Romero Hardwick)

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Ford F-350 veered into the northbound lane, allowing the front left of his pickup to crash into the left rear of the Avalanche.

“After this impact, the driver of the Ford F-350 turned to the right, directly into the path of travel of the Dodge Dart. The driver of the Dodge Dart attempted to make an evasive turn to the left, in attempt to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful. The front portion of the Ford F-350 collided into the left side of the Dodge Dart, which resulted in [the] driver of the Dodge Dart to sustain fatal injuries,” stated a CHP release.

The driver of the Ford F-350 sustained major injuries and was transported via Mercy Air to Loma Linda University Medical Center. The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet Avalanche were uninjured.

(Photo by Pam Romero Hardwick)

CHP officials said drugs and/or alcohol have not conclusively been ruled out as a contributing factor to this crash. Coroner officials said the identity of the deceased male was not available pending notification of next of kin.

This crash is still under investigation by Officer T. Chapman of the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Area office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Victorville CHP office at (760) 241-1186.

