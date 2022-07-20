29-year-old arrested after hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon is back in jail after crashing into a semi and running from the scene of the accident Tuesday morning in Victorville.

It happened at about 9:06 am, on July 19, 2022, at the intersection of Topaz Avenue and Eucalyptus Street, in front of Sunset Ridge Park.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that the driver of a white Lexus crashed his vehicle into a semi-truck and then fled the scene on foot.

Deputies pursued the suspect into an open desert where they deployed their taser, then detained and arrested the suspect.

Emergency personnel evaluated the suspect identified as 29-year-old Carlos Ascanio of Victorville. He was eventually transported to a local hospital to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to public arrest records, Ascanio is also charged with PC29800(A)(1) Felon in Possession of a Firearm. PC246.3(A) Wilfull Discharge of a Firearm, PC303059A)(1) Felon prohibited from owning ammo etc., and HS11351 Possession of Narcotics For Sale.

The charge of VC 20002(B) Hit and Run while Causing Property Damage and PC148(A)(1) were considered cite and release.

He’s being held on a combined total bail of $285,000 and scheduled for a preliminary hearing in a Victorville courtroom on July 20, 2022, at 12:30 pm.

