29-year-old Adelanto woman arrested for Attempted Murder

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Adelanto woman was arrested for attempted after stabbing another woman in the face, officials said.

It happened on August 03, 2023, at about 3:06 a.m., in the 14000 block of Arae Street in the city of Hesperia.

Deputies arrived and learned the 37-year-old female victim from Apple Valley was stabbed in the face with a metal object by the suspect during an altercation.

Deputies contacted the reported suspect, later identified as Amanda Shute at the incident location. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Shute was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center. Shute was booked for PC 664/187- Attempted Murder along with an outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrant.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

