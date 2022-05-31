Adelanto News
29-year-old Adelanto man arrested for bringing drugs into a jail facility
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Adelanto man named Luis Caballer was arrested for drug delivery after bringing drugs into a jail facility, officials said.
Caballer walked to the High Desert Detention Center (HDDC) in the 9400 block of Commerce Way and activated the intercom system requesting entry to the delivery area of the facility.
Officials said Caballer advised the HDDC staff he was making a delivery of drugs. Caballer was advised to sit on the curb and someone would be there to assist him.
Deputies responded and contacted Caballer who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Caballer’s backpack contained approximately 1.8 lbs. of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine with drug paraphernalia.
Caballer was arrested for PC4573 – Bringing a Controlled Substance to a Jail Facility and was booked. His bail is set at $25,000.00 with a scheduled court date of June 1, 2022.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Child found in closet of Apple Valley home filled with over 50 cats and other animals
-
All News3 days ago
2 teens carrying guns with an extended magazine arrested near Village Elementary School in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Riverside Preparatory School in Oro Grande placed on lock-down Wednesday
-
All News3 days ago
11-year-old boy killed while riding a skateboard in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Crash sends SUV into Bank of America parking lot on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville PD asking for help in finding a 14-year-old runaway
-
All News4 days ago
Driver injured in crash leaving car wash in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Pedestrian hit near Main Street and Mariposa Road in Hesperia