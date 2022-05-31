29-year-old Adelanto man arrested for bringing drugs into a jail facility

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Adelanto man named Luis Caballer was arrested for drug delivery after bringing drugs into a jail facility, officials said.

Caballer walked to the High Desert Detention Center (HDDC) in the 9400 block of Commerce Way and activated the intercom system requesting entry to the delivery area of the facility.

Officials said Caballer advised the HDDC staff he was making a delivery of drugs. Caballer was advised to sit on the curb and someone would be there to assist him.

Deputies responded and contacted Caballer who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Caballer’s backpack contained approximately 1.8 lbs. of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine with drug paraphernalia.

Caballer was arrested for PC4573 – Bringing a Controlled Substance to a Jail Facility and was booked. His bail is set at $25,000.00 with a scheduled court date of June 1, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.