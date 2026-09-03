29 Arrested During Homeless Outreach And Crime Suppression Operation In Victorville And Hesperia

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Twenty-nine people were arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of debris were removed during a four-hour homeless outreach and crime suppression operation conducted in Victorville and Hesperia on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Victor Valley Transit Detail hosted the operation from 8 a.m. to noon in the business district along Bear Valley Road, east of Interstate 15.

Deputies were joined by San Bernardino County probation officers, code enforcement officers, animal control personnel and public works employees from the cities of Victorville and Hesperia.

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The operation focused on contacting individuals, providing resources, addressing criminal activity and responding to quality-of-life, public safety and cleanliness concerns. Transit deputies also focused on bus stops and shelters used by the Victor Valley Transit Authority.

During the operation, officials contacted 92 people, with 46 referred to assistance programs, including the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department HOPE Team, local rehabilitation facilities, the Wellness Center in Victorville and family connections.

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Authorities investigated 23 criminal reports and towed two vehicles.

A total of 29 people were arrested for drug and weapons violations, local municipal code violations and outstanding arrest warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The written statement did not provide the names of those arrested or details about the individual alleged offenses.

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Public works employees also removed 4,380 pounds of debris from streets, parking lots and sidewalks.

Additionally, 17 shopping carts belonging to local businesses were recovered and returned.

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“These efforts exemplify the Sheriff’s Department commitment to aiding those in need, identifying and appropriately addressing criminal activity, and creating safe, clean communities and a secure local bus system for citizens who rely on it,” the department said in its written statement.

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