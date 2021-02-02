All News
28-year-old woman from Hesperia killed in Highway 395 crash
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old woman from Hesperia was identified as the driver killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 395 early Sunday morning.
On January 31, 2021, at about 5:29 AM, a 911 call was received reporting a collision on US-395 at Yucca Terrace Drive in Hesperia.
According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s, Jameshia Avery, was driving southbound and veered off the highway into the shoulder of the road and her vehicle rolled over multiple times.
First responders arrived on scene and located her red Ford Mustang along the dirt shoulder on the northbound side of the highway. Jameshia was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:55 a.m.
The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 760-947-1500.
