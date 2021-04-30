28-year-old tattoo artist killed in Victorville crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old tattoo artist killed in a traffic collision Thursday night was identified as Andrew Claveran.

At about 11:27 pm, on April 29, 2021, Claveran was traveling on La Paz Drive, west of Redondo Drive, when he lost control of his white Chrysler 300 and crashed into a large tree.

The force of the impact caused Claveran to be ejected and the vehicle to catch fire. When first responders arrived they found flames coming from the passenger compartment.

Deputies found Claveran several feet away suffering from major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

La Paz Drive, between Redondo Drive and Plaza Drive, was closed for several hours during the investigation and reopened around 3:45 a.m.

Claveran is a well-known tattoo artist in the Victor Valley who goes by the name “Syfer” and owner of 4Saken Saints Tattoo in Barstow.

Andrew’s mother Diana Lane, shared the following words about her son on Facebook:

“I don’t know how I’m going to do this. How are we going to go without you our son. We are in shock, disbelief, sad, devastated, and the empty feeling that life has become without you is still a numb feeling. I still hope that is a horrible nightmare I’m going to wake up from, but every time I open my eyes it hits me all over again that you are gone. I won’t hear you call me momma bear, tell me you love me, or tell me I’m beautiful. Awww Mijo we are so heartbroken. Last night our son was killed in a car accident. He was well known and loved he would of done anything for anyone he knew. Please keep our family in your prayers. “

The cause of the crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan or Deputy C. Bennington at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

