27-year-old pedestrian killed on State Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV just after midnight in the town of Apple Valley.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 12:23 AM, deputies from the Apple Valley Station, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash.

The crash occurred on State Highway 18 between the intersections of Symeron Road and Rancherias Road.

Deputies at the scene determined the pedestrian was walking on State Highway 18 in the #2 eastbound lane when he was struck by a 2003 GMC Yukon also traveling east in the same lane.

The pedestrian sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. His identity is pending notification of next of kin and was not released.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and are conducting an investigation.

Eastbound lanes of State Highway 18 were closed for about two hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “it is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The driver of the GMC was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.