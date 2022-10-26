27-year-old inmate from Hesperia dies after he was found unconscious inside cell

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are investigating after a 27-year-old inmate from Hesperia was found unconscious in his cell and later died, officials said.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, deputies at the West Valley Detention Center discovered inmate, Stephan Hernandez, unconscious in his cell.

Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR on Hernandez and he was transported to Kaiser Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Hernandez was arrested by the Fontana Police Department. He was booked in at the West Valley Detention Center where he was being held for PC 69 – Resisting a Peace Officer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

