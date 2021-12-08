27-year-old Barstow murder suspect arrested

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Barstow man wanted for murder is in custody after turning himself into authorities.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, at approximately 10:58 p.m., Barstow Police Officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of Barstow Road.

When officers arrived and discovered a male, later identified as 60-year-old Barstow resident Raymond Warren, inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified as William Jones. Detectives attempted to locate Jones but to no avail. On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at approximately 11:49 a.m., officers and detectives served a search warrant at Jones’ address located in the 1300 block of Flora Street.

According to Barstow Police, detectives contacted and interviewed Jones’ mother at the residence. “She advised detectives that she would contact Jones and have him call Detective Lewis. Jones contacted Detective Lewis via telephone and advised him that he would come down to the Barstow Police Department to turn himself in,” stated a news release.

At approximately 1:38 p.m., William Jones turned himself in at the Barstow Police Department and was placed under arrest for the murder of Raymond Warren. Jones was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for PC 187(a) – Murder.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Thomas Lewis at (760) 255-5187 or at tlewis@barstowca.org or Sergeant Daniel Arthur at (760) 255-5130 or at darthur@barstowca.org or the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.