26-year-old Victorville man shot and killed in Barstow, suspect at large

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for an unknown suspect that shot and killed a 26-year-old identified as Ivan Garcia Olivera, a resident of Victorville.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2021, deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32400 block of Jiggs Road in Barstow.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the caller reported an assault occurred as he and two other subjects were riding quads in the desert.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located the two victims, a 32-year-old male, and a 35-year-old male, both residents of Victorville, with injuries sustained in the assault.

Officials said that the third victim, Olivera, was located close by with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him deceased.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail that are assigned to the investigation said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.