26-year-old transient found dead in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation was conducted in Victorville on the 4th of July after a transient was found dead.

Just before 6:30 am, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area of Seneca Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Once there, they found a 26-year-old male deceased in a transient camp.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the cause of death is under investigation by the Coroner’s Division. The identify of the deceased individual was not available for release.

