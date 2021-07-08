All News
26-year-old transient found dead in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation was conducted in Victorville on the 4th of July after a transient was found dead.
Just before 6:30 am, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area of Seneca Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Once there, they found a 26-year-old male deceased in a transient camp.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the cause of death is under investigation by the Coroner’s Division. The identify of the deceased individual was not available for release.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Family searching for missing young couple from Apple Valley
-
All News2 days ago
Breaking: Missing young couple from Apple Valley found dead in crash
-
All News4 days ago
Vehicle slams into back of semi on I-15 in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
UPDATE: 31-year-old Victorville woman dies from injures after rollover crash
-
All News5 days ago
Earthquakes reported in Fontana and Running Springs
-
All News5 days ago
One killed another airlifted after fiery crash on Village Drive in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Driver killed after crashing into City truck assisting on a road closure in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Driver killed in early morning crash on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia