26-year-old transient arrested in Hesperia after entering an occupied home

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old transient was arrested on several charges after breaking into an occupied home.

On September 27, 2023, deputies responded to a residential burglary in progress in the 18000 block of Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia.

Deputies arrived and learned the suspect later identified as Austen James Burke entered the residence with a bladed object while the residence was occupied.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG the suspect fled the location prior to the arrival of deputies but was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Burke was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC212.5(A)- Residential Robbery and PC245(A)(1)- Assault with a Deadly Weapon not a Firearm.

“The occupants of the residence were not harmed during the incident,” stated Paslak.

According to arrest records, Burke is currently being charged with attempted robbery, burglary, and DUI – alcohol. His combined bail is set at $190,000 and has scheduled court hearings on October 3rd and 4th.

