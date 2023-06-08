25-year-old shot and killed while at a red light in Apple Valley, Man and woman arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of 19-year-olds were arrested after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while stopped at a red light in the Town of Apple Valley.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at approximately 10:14 p.m., deputies with the Apple Valley Police Department responded to Providence St. Mary Medical Center reference a gunshot wound victim.

The victim, Anthony Valva, a resident of Lucerne Valley, was transferred to a nearby trauma center where despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased on June 2, 2023.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail were notified and assumed the investigation.

Investigators learned Anthony Valva and a female had been stopped at a red light at the intersection of State Highway 18 and Central Road when a Dodge Charger drove up and stopped in the lane next to them.

“Valva exited his vehicle and walked toward the Charger, presumably to talk to the occupants about an earlier incident at a nearby liquor store,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The driver of the Charger, 19-year-old Coffee Brown, a resident of Apple Valley, fired a gun at Valva, striking him once. Brown and his female passenger, 19-year-old Chaaliyah Griffin, a resident of Victorville, drove away from the scene.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division, Coffee and Griffin were located at a home on Central Road in Apple Valley and taken into custody.

Coffee was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center for PC 187 – Murder. Griffin was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center for PC 32 – Accessory to a Crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

