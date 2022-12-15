25-year-old attempted to carjack two people near the Del Taco in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Victorville man out on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) is back in jail after he attempted to carjack two people.

It happened on December 12, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, in the 15000 block of Seventh Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the suspect identified as Robert Dominick Murillo approached the female victim behind the Del Taco and then followed her inside.

“He brandished a knife and demanded her keys. He approached a second victim with the knife and demanded keys from that person, too,” stated Blake.

Blake said the victims were able to safely get away from Murillo.

Deputies arrived and arrested Murillo for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.

According to public arrest records, Murillo is being held without bail due to violating his PRCS.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.