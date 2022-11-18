25-year-old arrested after random attack on an elderly man in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old released on parole is back in jail after a random attack on an elderly man in a Victorville neighborhood.

It happened on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12:14 p.m., in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane located between Hook Blvd and Mojave Drive.

The 911 caller reported an elderly man had been attacked while he was outside doing yard work. Deputies arrived and located the injured victim.

Through investigation, deputies learned the suspect, later identified as Justin Valencia, a resident of Victorville, walked past the residence several times.

“For [an] unknown reason and unprovoked, Valencia approached the victim, grabbed him, and began cutting him in the head and face. Valencia fled the location after the attack,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition.

Deputies searched the area and located the suspect in a dirt field, along with the weapon used in the attack, officials said.

Valencia was arrested for attempted murder, an outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon out of Riverside, and a parole hold. Valencia was booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

