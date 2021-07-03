2,438 pounds of processed marijuana seized in Oro Grande

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators seized 1,455 marijuana plants, one semi-automatic shotgun, and 2,438.6 pounds of processed marijuana, officials said.

On Friday, July 02, 2021, starting at approximately 7:00 am, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), Fish and Wildlife Wardens, and San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different patrol stations served a search warrant at an outdoor marijuana cultivation in the 14700 block of Harris Lane of Oro Grande.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about the location. MET personnel located and arrested eight suspects. Investigators seized 1,455 marijuana plants, one semi-automatic shotgun, and 2,438.6 pounds of processed marijuana (wholesale value approximately $2.5 million), most of which had been packaged in one-pound bags.

Fish and Wildlife Wardens will pursue felony charges of Altering a Streambed and Cultivation of Marijuana within a Streambed.

The investigation revealed the cannabis cultivation was not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s cannabis cultivation and distribution ordinance. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties violate the state law and local ordinances; they may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

LIST OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED:

Manuel Alcara, 22-year-old, male resident of Ontario, CA

Cezar Ochoa, 29-year-old male, resident of Huntington Beach, CA

Heminia Padron, 43-year-old female, resident of San Bernardino, CA

Samuel Galvin, Jr., 23-year-old male, resident of San Bernardino, CA

Abelino Galvin, 59-year-old male, resident of San Bernardino, CA

Franciso Galvin, 18-year-old male, resident of San Bernardino CA

Abel Vargas, 29-year-old male, resident of San Bernardino, CA

Bridgette Magana, 26-year-old female, resident of San Bernardino, CA

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.