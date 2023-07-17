24-year-old succumbs to injuries sustained in a hit and run crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Adelanto.

On Friday, June 30, 2023, at 6:10 am, deputies responded to a 911 call on Chamberlaine Way near the intersection of US Hwy 395 in Adelanto.

When deputies arrived, they located a 24-year-old male adult lying in the street with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said medical aid was rendered at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

No additional information, including the victim’s name, was available at the time of the release.

Deputies J. Guzman and L. Torres from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

