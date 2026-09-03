24-Year-Old Hesperia Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Off GPS Ankle Monitor

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Hesperia man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he cut off a GPS ankle monitor while participating in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Electronic Confinement Program.

Gabriel Joshua Alferez was taken into custody on Sept. 1, 2026, and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on a felony no-bail warrant for PC 4532(B)(1), escape from electronic confinement, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Alferez had been ordered by the court on June 18 to wear an electronic GPS monitoring device following convictions for aggravated trespassing and battery.

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On July 24, Alferez enrolled in the Sheriff’s Department Electronic Confinement Program as an in-custody inmate and began serving a 75-day sentence for PC 601(A), trespassing at a residence with intent to execute a threat of great bodily injury, and PC 242, battery.

Authorities said Alferez was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and received instructions regarding his curfew and how to properly charge and maintain the device.

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On Aug. 7, the Satellite Tracking of People monitoring call center notified Work Release deputies of a master tamper notification involving Alferez’s GPS device.

“Through investigative leads, Work Release deputies discovered Alferez had cut off his ankle monitor and left it on the ground in front of his girlfriend’s residence,” the Sheriff’s Department said in its written statement.

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Following the alleged violation, the court issued a felony no-bail warrant for Alferez’s arrest.

On Sept. 1, deputies assigned to Work Release and the Community Service and Reentry Division were in Hesperia to serve the warrant when they received information that Alferez was driving his girlfriend’s vehicle.

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Deputies located the vehicle near Main Street and Key Pointe Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Alferez was taken into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorizes the Sheriff’s Department to administer the Work Release program. The program allows eligible inmates to perform manual labor to improve or maintain public facilities while potentially maintaining employment and family ties.

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Inmates sentenced to Work Release by the courts may also have the option of participating in the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center’s Electronic Confinement Program.

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The Sheriff’s Department said the Work Release division is responsible for ensuring participants comply with California laws and program requirements while serving their sentences.

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