24-year-old Arrested for Possession of Child Porn in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old man from Hesperia was arrested for Possession of child pornography, officials said.
Jeremiah Silveira was arrested at the conclusion of an interview at his residence on Friday, October 30, 2020, and is being held on a $150,000 bail.
According to a news release, Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP). “The cyber tip contained various images and videos of child pornography,” stated the release.
Through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to the suspect Jeremiah Silveira.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
