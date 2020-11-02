24-year-old Arrested for Possession of Child Porn in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old man from Hesperia was arrested for Possession of child pornography, officials said.

Jeremiah Silveira was arrested at the conclusion of an interview at his residence on Friday, October 30, 2020, and is being held on a $150,000 bail.

According to a news release, Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP). “The cyber tip contained various images and videos of child pornography,” stated the release.

Through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to the suspect Jeremiah Silveira.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.