24-year-old Adelanto man tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Adelanto man was tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes.

It happened on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 2:23 p.m., in the 14000 Block of Karen Drive. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to a victim of an armed robbery.

According to sheriff’s officials, the victim was there to sell three pairs of Nike shoes to the suspects, an arrangement made through a digital selling application.

“At the time of the meeting, the suspects approached the victim, tased him, and took his car keys and the shoes, before running from the scene. The victim sustained burn marks from the taser,” stated officials.

Deputies A. Ramos, Sheriff Service Specialist Bracamontes, and Detective Maddox conducted the investigation.

Officials said they recovered the victim’s car keys nearby. They identified the suspects and served search warrants at their last known residences. One 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for felony second-degree robbery.

Detectives believe this case may be related to recent robberies in the same area with similar circumstances.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy A. Ramos or Detective Maddox at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

