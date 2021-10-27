Connect with us

24-hour precipitation totals for the Victor Valley

snow capped mountains
The Mount San Antonio peak received a dusting of snow from the storm. Photo taken near the I-15 and Mariposa Rd in Oak Hills -- Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley experienced some rain and strong gusty winds on Monday as the first rainstorm of the season moved across California.

According to the National Weather Service, this week we will see warming conditions through Thursday with weak Santa Ana winds developing.

By Friday, Victorville is forecasted to see a high of about 80 degrees with cooler temperatures by the weekend. The Santa Ana winds will peak on Thursday with a possible gust of 45 mph.

Rainfall amounts across the Victor Valley from 10/25:

STATION:PRECIP (IN):
ADELANTO0.27
APPLE VALLEY0.15
DEEP CREEK1.34
DEVORE FIRE STATION0.69
HELENDALE0.26
HESPERIA0.20
PHELAN LANDFILL0.15
ORO GRANDE0.40
VICTORVILLE LANDFILL0.37
(source: NWS)

Wind gusts across the Victor Valley on 10/25:

LOCATION:SPEED:TIME:
APPLE VALLEY NARROWS46 MPH12:30 PM
HESPERIA42 MPH3:10 PM
LUCERNE VALLEY52 MPH2:00 PM
PHELAN38 MPH12:50 PM
PINON HILLS52 MPH12:10 PM
OAK HILLS40 MPH1:10 PM
VICTORVILLE47 MPH9:45 AM
(source: NWS)
(The NWS said a dry and warmer than normal pattern is favored into the 1st week of November. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
(The dust storm caused brown-out conditions along Mojave Drive in Victorville. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

