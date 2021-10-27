24-hour precipitation totals for the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley experienced some rain and strong gusty winds on Monday as the first rainstorm of the season moved across California.

According to the National Weather Service, this week we will see warming conditions through Thursday with weak Santa Ana winds developing.

By Friday, Victorville is forecasted to see a high of about 80 degrees with cooler temperatures by the weekend. The Santa Ana winds will peak on Thursday with a possible gust of 45 mph.

Rainfall amounts across the Victor Valley from 10/25:

STATION: PRECIP (IN): ADELANTO 0.27 APPLE VALLEY 0.15 DEEP CREEK 1.34 DEVORE FIRE STATION 0.69 HELENDALE 0.26 HESPERIA 0.20 PHELAN LANDFILL 0.15 ORO GRANDE 0.40 VICTORVILLE LANDFILL 0.37 (source: NWS)

Wind gusts across the Victor Valley on 10/25:

LOCATION: SPEED: TIME: APPLE VALLEY NARROWS 46 MPH 12:30 PM HESPERIA 42 MPH 3:10 PM LUCERNE VALLEY 52 MPH 2:00 PM PHELAN 38 MPH 12:50 PM PINON HILLS 52 MPH 12:10 PM OAK HILLS 40 MPH 1:10 PM VICTORVILLE 47 MPH 9:45 AM (source: NWS)

(The NWS said a dry and warmer than normal pattern is favored into the 1st week of November. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(The dust storm caused brown-out conditions along Mojave Drive in Victorville. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.