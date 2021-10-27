All News
24-hour precipitation totals for the Victor Valley
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley experienced some rain and strong gusty winds on Monday as the first rainstorm of the season moved across California.
According to the National Weather Service, this week we will see warming conditions through Thursday with weak Santa Ana winds developing.
By Friday, Victorville is forecasted to see a high of about 80 degrees with cooler temperatures by the weekend. The Santa Ana winds will peak on Thursday with a possible gust of 45 mph.
Rainfall amounts across the Victor Valley from 10/25:
|STATION:
|PRECIP (IN):
|ADELANTO
|0.27
|APPLE VALLEY
|0.15
|DEEP CREEK
|1.34
|DEVORE FIRE STATION
|0.69
|HELENDALE
|0.26
|HESPERIA
|0.20
|PHELAN LANDFILL
|0.15
|ORO GRANDE
|0.40
|VICTORVILLE LANDFILL
|0.37
Wind gusts across the Victor Valley on 10/25:
|LOCATION:
|SPEED:
|TIME:
|APPLE VALLEY NARROWS
|46 MPH
|12:30 PM
|HESPERIA
|42 MPH
|3:10 PM
|LUCERNE VALLEY
|52 MPH
|2:00 PM
|PHELAN
|38 MPH
|12:50 PM
|PINON HILLS
|52 MPH
|12:10 PM
|OAK HILLS
|40 MPH
|1:10 PM
|VICTORVILLE
|47 MPH
|9:45 AM
