24 Hour Fitness in Victorville amongst 18 locations closing

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — 24 Hour Fitness recently announced they would permanently close 18 Southern California locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted the following message on its website: “24 Hour Fitness has made the difficult decision to close the following locations.”

Under the LA category of stores to close is the Victorville facility located at 16200 Bear Valley Road in Victorville. The last day of operations for the affected locations has not been announced.

The Apple Valley Super Sport Gym located at 18825 Bear Valley Road is scheduled to reopen to the public on June 22.

24 Hour Fitness is a privately owned and operated fitness center chain headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Click here to view the complete list of stores: Closed Gym Locations

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.