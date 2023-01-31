Featured
24 arrested and 31 firearms seized during Operation Consequences January 21 – 27th
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — Between January 21, 2023, and January 27, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the city of Victorville, 34 search warrants were served in Phelan, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Victorville, San Bernardino, Yucaipa, Rancho Cucamonga, and Jurupa Valley.
Investigators made 24 felony arrests and seized 31 firearms, three of which were unserialized (ghost guns.) Twenty-eight pounds of methamphetamine and one half pound of cocacine was located and seized.
Additionally, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force participated in Operation Reclaim and Rebuild (R&R) this month.
R&R is a statewide Human Trafficking operation focused on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, providing victims with much-needed services, identifying and arresting their captors, seeking successful prosecutions, and disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims by targeting their customers. Over the past week, investigators served six search warrants connected to human trafficking. Twenty-one arrests were made, and 14 victims were rescued and provided with resources.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.
Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.
Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.
LIST OF LOCATIONS:
- 2700 Block of Duncan Rd, Phelan
- 13000 Block of Mesa Linda Rd, Victorville
- 13400 Block of Baylor Dr, Victorville
- 600 Block of E 3rd St, San Bernardino
- 15300 Block of Village Dr, Victorville
- 13800 Block of Dahlgren Dr, Victorville
- 12600 Block of Navajo Rd, Apple Valley
- 13500 Block of El Evado Rd, Victorville
- 15000 Block of Tatum Rd, Victorville
- 14100 Block of Riviera Dr, Victorville
- 14400 Block of 7th St, Victorville
- 15300 Block of Bear Valley Rd, Victorville
- 16400 Block of Main St, Hesperia
- 34000 Block of County Line Rd, Yucaipa
- 34200 Block of Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa
- 34400 Block of Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa
- 12600 Block of Mariposa Rd, Victorville
- 11400 Block of Mission Vista Dr, Rancho Cucamonga
- 16500 Block of Bear Valley Rd, Victorville
- 4900 Block of N Acacia Ave, San Bernardino
- 1000 Block of West Evans St, San Bernardino
- 18600 Block of Juniper St, Hesperia
- 3000 Block of Chardonnay Way, Jurupa Valley
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
MORE STORIES
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
-
Adelanto News4 weeks ago
Adelanto man cleaning gun unintentionally shoots himself, dies from injury
-
All News2 weeks ago
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
-
All News2 weeks ago
Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
-
All News3 weeks ago
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
-
All News4 weeks ago
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day