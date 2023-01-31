24 arrested and 31 firearms seized during Operation Consequences January 21 – 27th

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — Between January 21, 2023, and January 27, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.

During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the city of Victorville, 34 search warrants were served in Phelan, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Victorville, San Bernardino, Yucaipa, Rancho Cucamonga, and Jurupa Valley.

Investigators made 24 felony arrests and seized 31 firearms, three of which were unserialized (ghost guns.) Twenty-eight pounds of methamphetamine and one half pound of cocacine was located and seized.

Additionally, the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force participated in Operation Reclaim and Rebuild (R&R) this month.

R&R is a statewide Human Trafficking operation focused on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, providing victims with much-needed services, identifying and arresting their captors, seeking successful prosecutions, and disrupting the demand for vulnerable victims by targeting their customers. Over the past week, investigators served six search warrants connected to human trafficking. Twenty-one arrests were made, and 14 victims were rescued and provided with resources.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

LIST OF LOCATIONS:

2700 Block of Duncan Rd, Phelan

13000 Block of Mesa Linda Rd, Victorville

13400 Block of Baylor Dr, Victorville

600 Block of E 3rd St, San Bernardino

15300 Block of Village Dr, Victorville

13800 Block of Dahlgren Dr, Victorville

12600 Block of Navajo Rd, Apple Valley

13500 Block of El Evado Rd, Victorville

15000 Block of Tatum Rd, Victorville

14100 Block of Riviera Dr, Victorville

14400 Block of 7th St, Victorville

15300 Block of Bear Valley Rd, Victorville

16400 Block of Main St, Hesperia

34000 Block of County Line Rd, Yucaipa

34200 Block of Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa

34400 Block of Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa

12600 Block of Mariposa Rd, Victorville

11400 Block of Mission Vista Dr, Rancho Cucamonga

16500 Block of Bear Valley Rd, Victorville

4900 Block of N Acacia Ave, San Bernardino

1000 Block of West Evans St, San Bernardino

18600 Block of Juniper St, Hesperia

3000 Block of Chardonnay Way, Jurupa Valley

